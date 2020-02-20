Skip to site footer
TICKETS: Manchester City v Burnley

7 Hours ago

Buy tickets

Tickets for the match at the Etihad stadium will go on sale on priority release this Saturday.

Manchester City v Burnley
Saturday 14th March
Kick off – 15:00
Agreed allocation – 3000

Tickets

Adults - £30

Over 65s - £25

Under 22 - £25

Under 18 - £18

Loyalty points schedule

Season ticket holders with 6000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Saturday 22nd February at 5pm
Ticket office – Monday 24th February at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 4000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Monday 24th February at 5pm
Ticket office – Tuesday 25th February at 9:15am

Season ticket holders with 2000 points (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Tuesday 25th February at 5pm
Ticket office – Wednesday 26th February at 9:15am  

Season ticket holders (maximum 1 per clarets number)
Online only – Wednesday 26th February at 5pm
Ticket office – Thursday 27th February 9:15am

General sale (maximum 4 per clarets number)
Online and ticket office – Friday 28th February at 9:15am

Please note: you will need to use a clarets number with purchase history in order to buy tickets for this game.

Ticket sales

The methods of sale are online, in person or by postal application.

The final day for online sales is Wednesday 11th March at 12pm. We will not post any tickets after this date.

The final sales date is Friday 13th March at 12pm.

Important information regarding online sales for this fixture:

The tickets are to be collected from the ticket office at Burnley Football Club if you select 'collect' as the fulfilment option for this fixture.


