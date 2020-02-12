Sean Dyche Honours 'Brilliant Burnley' At Tenth Anniversary Breakfast

Turf Moor played host to the 10 year anniversary of the Burnley Bondholder Scheme on Tuesday (11th February), which included talks from journalist, Tony Livesy and our very own, Sean Dyche.

Representatives from local businesses were invited to celebrate the milestone as they looked back on their achievements, and forward on what is next for the booming economy in Burnley.

The primary aim of the bondholder scheme is to create strong partnerships between public and private sector businesses, that in turn creates a prosperous future for the town.

Find out more about the Burnley Bondholder Scheme.