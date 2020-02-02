Rodriguez: We Deserved More

Jay Rodriguez was left ‘gutted’ after another piece of history just passed him by.

Rodriguez’s superb goal against Manchester United last month helped the Clarets win at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962.

And only the width of the crossbar and the goalline denied him Burnley’s first winner against Arsenal since 1974 as Sean Dyche’s men drew 0-0 with the Gunners in a cracking contest at Turf Moor.

The Clarets ended a 10-game losing Premier League run against Arsenal and made it seven points from three games with a first home draw for 12 months to climb to 11th in the table.

But Rodriguez felt it could have been even more after he sent a close-range volley against the woodwork and out again with around a quarter of an hour to go.

“That’s something that’s really annoying me,” said the striker.

“I shouldn’t have given anyone a chance there. It should have been in the back of the net and to see it come off the bar and not go over the line is gutting.

“I said that if I hadn’t hit it as clean and it comes off my ankle or something it goes in. It’s disappointing for myself and for the team but we will carry on. It’s one of those you back and carry on working at finishing.”

Rodriguez’s chance was just one of a handful of close calls for the Clarets, who were terrific all over the pitch against an Arsenal side that had openings of their own before hanging on to secure a 13th league draw of the season.

Dyche’s men haven’t been closer to beating the Londoners in the Premier League era but still go into their mid-winter break well placed after arresting their post-Christmas slump with two wins and a draw from their last three league games.

“You’d definitely take that. It’s a good return but I do feel like after this game we felt we should have got the three points,” added Rodriguez, who was also denied by a first-half Bern Leno save.

“I think we come away frustrated. We played really, pressed well and played some good football at times and showed what we can do.

“We had some great chances and I think we deserved to win.

“But I think the whole momentum of the way we are going is showing our qualities and hard work and I thought we played really well today.

“Without the ball we pressed them high and we kept the ball well. We were composed when we needed to be and we created enough chances to win a game.”

The Clarets’ draw was their first since September and only their fourth of the season.

It also came off the back of a second successive clean sheet and ninth of the campaign.

Charlie Taylor contributed to that with another power-house performance at left-back as he also pondered what might have been.

“I think we’ve come away gutted not to take all three points, which against a team like Arsenal you wouldn’t normally think before the game,” said Taylor.

“I think we more than deserved to win the game with the chances we had.

“I didn’t think we were too bad in the first half and then in the second half we just stepped on to another level and dominated really.

“We had numerous chances really and we’re gutted we didn’t come away with three points.

“Jay will be disappointed he didn’t score, but no-one’s going to blame him. He’s in a great position in the first place and he’s unlucky and it’s a great performance and we don’t want to take anything away from it.”