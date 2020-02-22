REPORT: Nottingham Forest U18s 1 Burnley U18s 1

Michael Mellon strikes again for youth team, as Tony Philliskirk's side are denied all three points late on against Nottingham Forest.

Mellon, son of former Clarets Micky, broke the deadlock in the 48th minute, only for Forest Esapa-Osong with a minute to play.

The Clarets started bright at Forest's Nigel Doughty Academy, as Finlay Armstrong nodded a header just wide of the post, from Matty Carson's free-kick.

But with the scores level at the break, it was Philliskirk's side that came out the stronger side and got their opener.

Mellon pounced from close range on Sam Sanders' save, to tap home the first of the afternoon, for his second in as many games.

But Forest came close to equalising shortly after, as Gibson-Hammond rifled an effort just wide of the post.

Mellon then came close again to finding the net, after a mazy run, he saw his low drive saved.

The clock ticked on and it looked as though the Clarets were gonna take all three points, until Esapa-Osong pounced onto a through ball in the 89th minute and slotted home past Lewis Thomas in the Burnley goal.

BURNLEY: Thomas, Rooney, Connolly, Carson, Armstrong, Ratchford, Hugill, Brennan, Etaluku, Holmes, Mellon.

SUBS: Allen, Sassi, Coppack, Walters, Behan.