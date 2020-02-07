Skip to site footer
PREVIEW: Hull City U18s v Burnley U18s

Tony Philliskirk's side travel to Hull this weekend

4 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk believes it's a great opportunity to see the upcoming scholars feature for the youth team again this weekend, as the Clarets travel to Hull City in the Professional Development League.

The Clarets will be fielding another young side this weekend, with all the regular scholars featuring for the U23s on Thursday, in the win over Crystal Palace.

Philliskirk will be without Woods, Moonan, Patterson, Thompson, George, Fenlon, Conn-Clarke, Rain, Pruti, Tucker and the injured McGlynn.

But the youth team boss believes it's a great opportunity to have a closer look at the U16s featuring, that have already been offered scholar terms for the next two seasons.

Philliskirk said: "We are going to be very, very young tomorrow, predominantly U16s playing, which were last week against Birmingham City.

"I think we will have even more younger lads playing tomorrow than last weekend, but obviously that's the consequences of the U18 lads all stepping up and playing for the U23s regularly.

Philliskirk touchline 2.jpg

"They are all doing so well, it's great to see, it just means on a Saturday now we are mainly going to be U16s and a couple of first-year scholars.

"It's good for me and JT (John Townson) to get an early and close look at the lads coming through next season, we can certainly get a lot of principals and tactics across to them what we play.

"And that is one of the things that we have been saying our U18 group have improved on massively, information we were having to shout on the pitch earlier in the season, they are just doing it now off their own back.

"They have all worked really hard, they haven't mastered it yet but their organisation is great as well.

"So, we'll just see how the lads stepping in tomorrow get on, we will give them some information before the game to digest, then see how they get on."

The Tigers currently sit seventh in the league table and have won just one game in their last eight matches.

The game kicks off at 12:00pm on Saturday at Bishop Burton College.


