Club News

New Dates For U23 Fixtures

Birmingham game rearranged and Cardiff fixture given new date

7 Hours ago

Last week's postponed game with Birmingham to be played in March, with Cardiff fixture put back two weeks.

The new date for Birmingham City will be Friday 27th March, to be played at Curzon Ashton's Tameside Stadium, kicking off at 2:00pm, after being called off last Monday.

Meanwhile the Clarets' trip to Cardiff City on Monday 30th March, has been moved to Monday 13th April, played at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Burnley's U23 are next in action on Thursday afternoon, at Morecambe's Globe Arena, against Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League Cup.

 


