Job Vacancy: Part Time Academy Physiotherapist / Sports Therapist

Remuneration + benefits: Paid per session / game, Kit Provided

Contract type: Consultancy based

Flexible. Prepared to work evenings and weekends as per game / training requirements (Rota basis).

Location: Barnfield Training Centre, Stockbridge Drive, Padiham, Burnley. BB12 8UA.

Closing Date: 17th April, 2020

Interview Date: Ongoing

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club that prides itself on playing a key role in the local community and investing in local people.

Burnley Academy is aspiring in the forthcoming season to reach Category 1 elite status under EPPP Youth Development rules. The state-of-the-art training facility and academy programme provides an outstanding environment to develop both players and people.

An exciting opportunity has become available for an enthusiastic Physiotherapist / Sports Therapist to join Burnley Football Club Academy’s Sports Medicine team on a part time basis.

This Part time role will liaise with the Academy Head of Sports Medicine and Academy Physiotherapists to deliver a high-quality evidence based medical support service to all players in the Academy (U8 – U16).

Main Responsibilities:

• Acute Treatment & management of injured players aged U8 - U16.

• Training / Match day cover (Home and Away) for Academy games age U8 - U16.

• Contribute to achieving the clubs EPPP Sports Medicine criteria.

• Understand and implement the club’s Emergency Action Plan.

• Assistance of Youth Development Phase & Foundation Phase medical screening.

• Maintain accurate patient documentation using the PMA system.

• Work in a professional manner which promotes equality for both staff and clients.

• Attend CPD sessions as required by the club.

Essential Requirements:

• BSc (Hons) Physiotherapy / BSc (Hons) Sports Therapy / BSc (Hons) Sports Rehabilitation.

• Chartered Status with appropriate governing body (HCPC / CSP) or Society of Sports Therapists registration.

• Minimum FA first aid qualification (ITMMiF level 4) or equivalent.

• Effective and appropriate communication skills.

• Hold a valid driving license and have appropriate mode of transport.

Desirable Requirements:

• Previous experience of working with elite young athletes.

• Good understanding of growth & maturation and its implications on the development of athletes.

• FA safeguarding.

• Experience using PMA .



Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required. You will require a full, valid UK driving licence and access to a suitable vehicle. Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form which can be found HERE.

Burnley Football Club no longer accept CV’s. Please send to a.reedy@burnleyfc.com.

Burnley Football Club is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).

*Please note only candidates selected for interview will be notified.