Jay-Rod In Running For Goal Of The Month

Old Trafford screamer short-listed for January prize

5 Hours ago

GOAL | Jay Rod's Old Trafford Wonder Strike

Vote for Jay to win goal of the month!

Jay Rodriguez’s stunning strike at Manchester United has been nominated for the Budweiser Premier League goal of the month for January.

Rodriguez’s unstoppable left-foot drive capped the Clarets’ first win at Old Trafford since 1962 as Sean Dyche’s men secured a famous 2-0 victory.

The goal is one of eight goals short-listed for a public on-line vote (links below) with the winner being announced next Friday.

The commentary for Rodriguez’s goal reads: “Rodriguez played a slick one-two with Chris Wood before smashing the ball in off the crossbar from an acute angle just inside the area.”

Voting closes at 6pm on Monday 3rd February. To vote for Rodriguez’s goal:

Voting vanity URL (social): preml.ge/gotmjan20

PL.com URL for voting: https://www.premierleague.com/news/1591099

 


