IMPORTANT | Cricket Field Stand Season Tickets Notice

Important Notice - Cricket Field Stand - Direct Debit Payers

Burnley Football Club has become aware that if you are a 2019/2020 season ticket holder who pays by Direct Debit in the Cricket Field Stand, a small number of renewal letters have been posted out with incorrect prices on the direct debit schedule.

Please note this incorrect price affects ONLY the renewal letters. Your direct debit price within the club's ticketing system is still frozen for the 2020/2021 season and you will pay no more than you did last season.

We apologise for any incovenience caused.

If you do have any issues regarding your season ticket please email ticketoffice@burnleyfc.com, and include your clarets number.