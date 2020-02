Join us at Turf Moor for England U21 International football matchday hospitality

On Monday 30th March, the young lions return to Turf Moor to take on Turkey in their European Championship Qualifier.

Book now for:

1 course meal

Executive seating to watch the game

Half time tea, coffee and cakes

Matchday programme and teamsheet

All for just £49 per person!

For more details or to book, please email our commercial team at commercial@burnleyfc.com call 01282 700007.