Club News

Goodridge Pens New Deal

Mace Goodridge extends Turf Moor stay

3 Hours ago

Midfielder Mace Goodridge has signed a new contract with the Clarets, extending his stay at Turf Moor until the summer of 2021.

The central midfielder, who joined the Clarets in the summer of 2018, is a regular for the club’s U23 side and was named on substitutes bench for the first team at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League earlier this season.

Goodridge, 20, originally started out at Manchester City, before spending two years at Newcastle United in the youth team, where he played alongside current Magpies midfielder Matty Longstaff.

After an initial trial spell with the Clarets towards the end of the 2017/18 season, Goodridge then signed a first professional deal at Turf Moor, before going onto feature for the first team in pre-season of 2018/19.

A serious knee-injury cut the season short in October last season, but after successful surgery, Goodridge signed a contract extension and was back in action for the U23s in September last year, where he has been a key figure since returning.

Glennon Goodridge Spurs.jpg

Goodridge smiled: “I’m really happy, to get it over the line, I’ve worked hard to get back from my injury, so I’m delighted to get it done.

“Obviously, I have been in and around the first team a couple of times and that’s where I want to be.

“You can see how well the first team lads have done, come through a tough patch against top teams recently and I want to be a part of that someday.

“I really enjoy being here, it’s my third season here now and I’m delighted to be here for a fourth come pre-season.

“And although I have been to a few clubs, I really feel like I have found a home here and I’m ready to kick on.”


Club News

Brian Pilkington: 1933 - 2020

Just now

Burnley Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the death of club legend Brian Pilkington, aged 86.

Read full article

