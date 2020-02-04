ePREMIER LEAGUE: Club Playoff Takes Place Wednesday

Turf Moor to host second ePremier League Club Playoff

Tomorrow evening will see FIFA 19 gamers will battle it out at Turf Moor, for the chance to represent Burnley at the ePremier League Final in London.

The ePremier League, which has had almost 50,000 competitors to register this year on either XBox or Playstation consoles, has hosted online qualifiers where winners go on to qualify for club playoffs.

Burnley's in-club playoff will take place on tomorrow (Wednesday 5th February) at Turf Moor, in which one of our hospitality suites will be transformed into a multi-player game zone for the evening, thanks to Premier League Partner Gfinity and local technology company NPTV.

And following a series of knock-out rounds, two representatives (one XBox and one Playstation) will have earned their place to represent Burnley in the overall ePremeir League final in London on 27th and 28th March at the GFinity Arena in London, and broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Fans can watch the tournament live on the official Burnley FC Twitch channel from 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Here are the names (gamertags) of the players who have qualified for the play-offs on their respective consoles:

XBOX PLAYERS PLAYSTATION PLAYERS 1) Bradley "Burnley Colston" Colston 1) Sheikh "BurnleySheikh365" Iqbal 2) Jasper "Ashy1882" Ashworth 2) Tom "STOKESBACK" Stokes 3) Alfie "AlfD21" Dawson 3) LaTwan "MTDriilllz" Woods 4) Christopher "BBQ Shaq" Bullock 4) Adam "Atkinsonnx" Atkinson 5) Ollie "OllieBonwell" Bonwell 5) Dylan "xSaS_Sniper_108x" Smith 6) Luke "LukeBryson" Bryson 6) Ryan "burn31" Starkie 7) Dylan "DN43" Nicholson 7) Mark "sierra16_ttv" Strain 8) Sam "samg00" McGlashan 8) Nathan "Nathan_warbo01" Warburton

Please note: this is not a spectator event and there will be no admittance to the ePL Club Playoff.