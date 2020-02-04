Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

ePREMIER LEAGUE: Club Playoff Takes Place Wednesday

4 Hours ago

Turf Moor to host second ePremier League Club Playoff

Tomorrow evening will see FIFA 19 gamers will battle it out at Turf Moor, for the chance to represent Burnley at the ePremier League Final in London.

The ePremier League, which has had almost 50,000 competitors to register this year on either XBox or Playstation consoles, has hosted online qualifiers where winners go on to qualify for club playoffs. 

Burnley's in-club playoff will take place on tomorrow (Wednesday 5th February) at Turf Moor, in which one of our hospitality suites will be transformed into a multi-player game zone for the evening, thanks to Premier League Partner Gfinity and local technology company NPTV.

And following a series of knock-out rounds, two representatives (one XBox and one Playstation) will have earned their place to represent Burnley in the overall ePremeir League final in London on 27th and 28th March at the GFinity Arena in London, and broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Fans can watch the tournament live on the official Burnley FC Twitch channel from 6.30pm on Wednesday evening.

Here are the names (gamertags) of the players who have qualified for the play-offs on their respective consoles:

XBOX PLAYERS PLAYSTATION PLAYERS
1) Bradley "Burnley Colston" Colston 1) Sheikh "BurnleySheikh365" Iqbal
2) Jasper "Ashy1882" Ashworth 2) Tom "STOKESBACK" Stokes
3) Alfie "AlfD21" Dawson 3) LaTwan "MTDriilllz" Woods
4) Christopher "BBQ Shaq" Bullock 4) Adam "Atkinsonnx" Atkinson
5) Ollie "OllieBonwell" Bonwell 5) Dylan "xSaS_Sniper_108x" Smith
6) Luke "LukeBryson" Bryson 6) Ryan "burn31" Starkie
7) Dylan "DN43" Nicholson 7) Mark "sierra16_ttv" Strain
8) Sam "samg00" McGlashan 8) Nathan "Nathan_warbo01" Warburton

Please note: this is not a spectator event and there will be no admittance to the ePL Club Playoff.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

New Venue For U23 Fixture

10 Hours ago

The Clarets’ Under-23 Professional Development League fixture at home to Birmingham City has been moved to Stalybridge Celtic.

Read full article

Club News

Farrell Joy At Winning Formula

13 Hours ago

Andy Farrell praised the combination of youth and experience as the Under-23s outplayed Bolton to enhance their play-off hopes.

Read full article

Club News

Dunne Looking To Lead By Example

15 Hours ago

Jimmy Dunne believes he can bring his experience and knowledge into the young group of U23s, as well as showing his leadership characteristics amongst the squad.

Read full article

Match Reports

REPORT: Bolton Wanderers U23s 0 Burnley U23s 2

3 February 2020

Teenagers Chris Conn-Clarke and Max Thompson both scored their first goals for the Under-23s as the Clarets bounced back in style to go back to second place in the league table.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

New Venue For U23 Fixture

10 Hours ago

The Clarets’ Under-23 Professional Development League fixture at home to Birmingham City has been moved to Stalybridge Celtic.

Read full article

Club News

Farrell Joy At Winning Formula

13 Hours ago

Andy Farrell praised the combination of youth and experience as the Under-23s outplayed Bolton to enhance their play-off hopes.

Read full article

Club News

Dunne Looking To Lead By Example

15 Hours ago

Jimmy Dunne believes he can bring his experience and knowledge into the young group of U23s, as well as showing his leadership characteristics amongst the squad.

Read full article

Club News

Lowton: We're In A Great Position

3 February 2020

Matt Lowton is aiming for a big finish when the Clarets get back to Premier League duty.

Read full article

View more