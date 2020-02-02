Skip to site footer
Club News

GALLERY: Burnley v Arsenal

7 Hours ago

A selection of images from this afternoon's 0-0 draw at Turf Moor with Arsenal.


Match Reports

REPORT: Burnley 0 Arsenal 0

4 Hours ago

Perhaps it’s just not meant to be as the Clarets were left waiting for their first Premier League win over Arsenal and a first in the top tier since 1974.

Club News

Rodriguez: We Deserved More

4 Hours ago

Jay Rodriguez was left ‘gutted’ after another piece of history just passed him by.

Club News

Dyche Proud As Clarets Silence Gunners

5 Hours ago

Proud Burnley boss Sean Dyche felt his side deserved to end their Arsenal hoodoo after coming within the width of a crossbar of victory.

Club News

PREVIEW: Burnley v Arsenal

11 Hours ago

The Clarets face Arsenal at Turf Moor on Sunday knowing that a first Premier League victory in the fixture will take them above the Gunners in the table.

