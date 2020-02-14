Skip to site footer
FROZEN: Earlybird Season Ticket Prices Frozen Again!

5 Hours ago

The only way to freeze your price for the 2020/2021 league season

We're delighted to announce a seventh consecutive price freeze on earlybird season tickets! 

Your support has been absolutely invaluable to the club's continued success and as a result earlybird prices will once again continue at the same level as they were during the Clarets' 2013/2014 Championship season.

Earlybird season tickets are the only way to guarantee your seat for home league matches here at Turf Moor at frozen prices, before standard season ticket prices are released over the summer.

Earlybird season tickets will be available for renewal and purchase from Monday 17th February, with the earlybird deadline set for Tuesday 31st March 2020.

As always, we want to make it as easy as possible for you to renew your current season ticket or purchase a new one for the 2020/2021 season. 

2019/2020 season ticket holders paying by direct debit

If you currently pay for your season ticket via monthly direct debit, we've got great news for you!

We'll do all the work and renew your season ticket for you at frozen prices. All you need to do is keep your current seasoncard safe over the summer and we'll reactivate it for the first home league game of the 2020/2021 season.

2019/2020 season ticket holders who paid up front

If you paid for your current season ticket up front, you will need to renew before the 31st March earlybird deadline. You can renew your season ticket for the 2020/2021 season online, at the Turf Moor ticket office or over the phone by calling 0844 807 1882. 

Remember, the easiest way to pay for your season ticket is with our direct debit option which splits the cost over 12 payments (with no additional admin or interest charges). Simply choose the direct debit option when you pay.

2020/2021 new buyers

If you don't have a 2019/20 season ticket but would liike to purchase for the 2020/2021 season then now is the time to do so. Guarantee your seat for the new season for all home league matches at the lowest possible price. New season tickets can be purchased online, at the Turf Moor ticket office, or over the phone on 0844 807 1882.

Please note: the easiest way to pay for your season ticket is with our direct debit option which splits the cost over 12 payments (with no additional admin or interest charges). Simply choose the direct debit option when you pay.

For more details on season tickets, methods of purchase, terms and conditions etc., please click the link below to be direct to our earlybird season ticket hub page.

EARLYBIRD SEASON TICKET HUB

Earlybird2021-Price-landscape-600-2.png


