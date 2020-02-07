eSPORTS: Playoff Champion Competing In FIFA eWorld Cup

One of our ePremier League representatives is battling it out in the FIFA eWorld Cup 2020 in Milan this weekend.

PS4 player and ePremier League finalist, Tom Stokes (STOKESBACK), who won the Club Playoffs on Wednesday at Turf Moor, is playing alongside XBox player and NEO teammate, Spencer Ealing (HugeGorilla), for the chance to be crowned the best club team in the tournament.

NEO is one of 24 teams that are classed as the world's best, as they fight it out for the title over the coming weekend. You can find out more about the tournament here.

We will keep you updated with NEO's progress and how far they advance in the competition.

You can also live stream the event here.