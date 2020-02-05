Skip to site footer
Club News

ePREMIER LEAGUE: Winners crowned as Club Playoff Champions

3 Hours ago

LIVE RESULTS

 

This evening at Turf Moor the best sixteen Fifa 20 players across the PS4 and xBox One platforms slugged it out to gain the honour of representing Burnley Football Club at the ePremier League finals in London in March.

Last year's xBox representative Brad Coulston made it back to back competition wins as he was again crowned champion.

On the PS4 Sheikh Iqbal, last year's winner, couldn't follow suit and was defeated in a nail biting final by Tom Stokes.

Tom and Brad will now be spending the next few weeks preparing to take on the best the rest that the Premier League has to offer in the ePremier League finals on the 27th & 28th March.

Congratulations to the winners, and a massive thank you to all this year's competitors.

The finals in March will be streamed on the club's Twitch channel once again this season, so keep you eyes peeled on our social channels.


