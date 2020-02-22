Dyche: VAR Got It Right

Sean Dyche was delighted as his side came out on top in an “anomaly” of a game dominated by VAR.

Bournemouth saw two goals chalked off that could have changed the course of the result; both awarded for hand balls at crucial moments in the game.

Firstly, Josh King’s first half ‘opener’ was chalked off after a flicked-on corner came of Phil Billing’s upper arm before being converted.

And after Matej Vydra’s second goal in as many games put the Clarets in front after the break, VAR’s doomsday scenario then worked in favour of Burnley and against the Cherries.

Harry Wilson thought he had equalised on a swift counter-attack, only for referee Mike Dean to pull play back and awarded the Clarets a penalty for an earlier hand ball by Adam Smith, as he intercepted Dwight McNeil’s cross.

Jay Rodriguez duly scored from the spot to double the lead, and Dyche’s side took full advantage of a deflated Bournemouth side to score a late third through McNeil.

“It was in interesting game for many reasons. I wasn’t happy with everything I saw, but I’m delighted with the result,” said Clarets boss Dyche.

“It was probably an anomaly of a game with the VAR moments, because I don’t think you’ll see too many like that.

“In the first half I thought they were better than us, on a day when the wind was so strong, going down the pitch.

“That gave them momentum, but they just had a better control of the game and caused us many problems.

“The best part of our game is that when things aren’t going so well, we stay in there. That always gives you a chance and Nick Pope is there for many reasons; one is that he’s a top goalkeeper.

“He made some big saves and then, unfortunately they had the VAR incident that went against them.

“For the first one, it’s a tough one to take, but, because it leads to a goal it’s hand ball!

“It’s been made clear that in such incidents it wouldn’t be given and you can see the lad (Billing) does move towards the ball.

“So, even though I think it’s a tough one, factually it’s hand ball.”

Dyche added: “In the second half, the boot was on the opposite foot. we had the momentum and the wind and got on the front foot.

“As the half went on, we got stronger and stronger, and for the second goal, it’s hand ball. Simple as!

“It adds a furore to the story because they went up the other end and scored, and that’s not ideal for fans or players.

“But it’s hand ball and, in the end, the right decision was reached because I could see it from where I was.

“His arm was in an unnatural position and he threw his arm at the ball. The fourth official assured me they were looking at it straight away, and thankfully they got it right.”