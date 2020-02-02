Dyche Proud As Clarets Silence Gunners

Proud Burnley boss Sean Dyche felt his side deserved to end their Arsenal hoodoo after coming within the width of a crossbar of victory.

The Clarets had lost their last 10 league games against the Gunners, but came closest to breaking the deadlock when Jay Rodriguez’s shot bounced off the crossbar and onto the goalline midway through a dominant second half.

But the Burnley boss was happy with the point and a first Turf Moor draw in 12 months.

“It’s another point gained. I know Arsenal are still in transition, but they are still a very good side and we delivered a very good performance,” said the gaffer.

“It's probably our best all-round performance of the season and if there’s a tiny niggle, I felt we deserved to win it with the chances we created.

"I thought the whole performance level was good, but you don’t want to get greedy.

"In this division it’s hard winning games and we’ve come out of a tough run, with three games on paper where people were wondering, and taken seven points.”

Rodriguez almost followed up his Old Trafford heroics with his close-range effort as Burnley pegged the Londoners back for long periods.

Dyche added: “Jay has got in the right place and I’m certainly not going to be critical after what happened last week.

“I thought the front two were excellent. How one of them hasn’t got on the scoresheet is a surprise, and their partnership grows in the absence of Ashley Barnes.

“Behind that, the midfield does an excellent job with and without the ball, and the back four have been solid.

“Once you get all those connections right, you are heading the right way, and when you don’t you have a keeper behind them who is outstanding.

“When we are on those levels, we feel we can compete against anyone in this division.

“Sometimes you need these results to enhance your confidence. We’ve had two big performances in the past two games to get maximum points, then another good performance that nearly got us another three, but gained us one nevertheless.”

Dyche added: “We go about our business in the right manner. All we can do is play hard, and fair and encourage players to enhance their performances to win games.

“In these parts it means a lot to the people of this area to be in the Premier League.

“It means a lot to the club financially and a lot of people here get jobs from it.

“But when you think of the spending we have in this division compared to other clubs, I couldn’t be more proud of the players for what they give to themselves, the team and the club.

“We stay focused on what we are and we have a decent points total, but we have to keep going and we’ll do that again after the players have had a little break.”

New signing Josh Brownhill watched his new side from the stands, just 72 hours after making the move from Bristol City.

And Dyche explained his absence from the side, insisting: “It was purely down the fact he's only had one day’s training.

“I spoke to him beforehand and told him we have a great couple of weeks coming up for him, as an individual, to get sorted out off the pitch, get back in and then have eight days’ training with the team.

“That’ll give him more bonding time and get used to what we do. That was the main thinking.”