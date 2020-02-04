Skip to site footer
Dunne Looking To Lead By Example

Defender Jimmy Dunne hails praise for young Clarets

7 Hours ago

Jimmy Dunne believes he can bring his experience and knowledge into the young group of U23s, as well as showing his leadership characteristics amongst the squad.

Dunne was one of four players that started last night's 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, who wasn't a scholar, with three also coming off the bench in the second-half.

Goals in either half from Chris Conn-Clarke and Max Thompson secured all three points for Andy Farrell's side at Leyland's County Ground.

And Dunne, who has had loan spells with Sunderland, Hearts and Accrington Stanley, believes he can bring his experience and leadership to the table, amongst this exciting young group.

The 22-year old said: "It's brilliant playing with the young lads, they have a really good attitue, which is great to see.

"I enjoy playing with them, I learn a lot from them as well at times, but their enthusiasm in the games i've played in, has been absolutley brilliant. 

"It's a great opportunity for me to practice being a leader and encouraging younger players and taking things that i have learnt from being in a first team, into teaching the younger boys.

"Every game, regardless if it's an U23 match, is an opportunity for me to practice little things and of course get fitter, but the boys have been brilliant and a joy to be around."

 


