Clarets Dedicate Bournemouth Fixture to Mental Health

Burnley's Premier League fixture against AFC Bournemouth at Turf Moor this weekend will be dedicated to mental health awareness.

Around one in four people in the UK will experience a mental health problem each year. Most of us will know someone who is, or has been, struggling.

A powerful way to normalise mental health is by talking.

Through a special campaign video featuring Burnley FC players, featured above, we are offering all supporters a few ideas on how to get the conversation going about mental health with family and friends.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Burnley FC in the Community said: “As a club, we are proud to be open about the subject of mental health and we are committed to maintaining a conversation about it.

“It is an important issue in wider society, one that is a real focus in football at the moment and we encourage all supporters to play their part in tackling the stigma that still persists around the topic.”

As well as Burnley FC, the club’s official charity, Burnley FC in the Community, has cemented mental health as a key priority of its work in recent times.

In January 2019, the charity placed seven full-time Psychological Wellbeing Practitioners into seven secondary schools in Burnley and Pendle. Through their work, young people in our community are receiving ongoing vital support with their mental health and the impact is proving life changing.

Let’s support one another, normalise the subject of mental health and keep the conversation going.

If you feel as though someone needs urgent support with their mental health, you can suggest they talk to their GP or call NHS 111.

If you would like to discuss the work Burnley FC in the Community is delivering to support local people in maintaining their mental wellbeing, please contact Burnley FC in the Community’s Head of Health and Wellbeing Abby Turner on a.turner@burnleyfc.com or call 01282 704 716.