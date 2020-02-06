Skip to site footer
BFCitC Join Duke Of Cambridge At Heads Up Weekend Launch

Initiative comes as new research from Heads Up shows that fans are more than twice as likely to talk about football than mental health

6 Hours ago

Football is coming together for two weekends this month to kick off a conversation about mental health.

The ‘Heads Up Weekends’, which will run over 8th - 9th February and 14th - 17th February, will highlight the power of talking as a way to support one another and dispel stigma.

Spearheaded by HRH The Duke of Cambridge, the season-long Heads Up campaign aims to harness the influence and popularity of football to normalise the conversation around mental health.

The ‘Heads Up Weekends’ were launched at a table football tournament in London this week with HRH The Duke of Cambridge in attendance. Representatives from Burnley FC in the Community’s Schools’ Mental Wellbeing Project were invited to join the event, with local student Beth winning a signed football on the day that was presented to her by the Duke himself. 

The Schools’ Mental Wellbeing Project is delivered in seven secondary schools in Burnley. A Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner is in place full time at all schools with the aim to support young people on a daily basis with their mental wellbeing.

The Heads Up Weekends take place over 8th – 9th February and 14th - 17th February. Fans are encouraged to join the conversation using #KickOffAConversation and #HeadsUp.

Learn more and get tips from Heads Up’s charity partners (Mind, CALM, Sporting Chance and Heads Together).

You can also find out more about the Schools’ Mental Wellbeing Project


