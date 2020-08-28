Sunderland Start For Burnley FC Women

Burnley FC Women will begin their 2020/21 FA Women’s National League campaign away to Sunderland AFC Ladies.

The Clarets’ head to the North East on Sunday, 20 September as they get back into action after last season’s campaign was curtailed in March by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Burnley’s first home game is against Huddersfield Town Women at Padiham FC before a mid-week visit from AFC Fylde Women midweek on Wednesday, 30 September.

Matt Bee’s squad, which recently returned to training, look forward to getting the new campaign underway and aim to continue their impressive form in the Northern Premier Division, the third tier of the women’s football pyramid.

The side, who were newly promoted last season, won 14 of the 20 games played and are raring to get back to league action next month.

First-team manager Bee said: “Following last season finishing early and being null and voided, it will be good to get back out on the grass in a competitive fixture.

“Sunderland is major test and we will have to ensure that we prepare effectively over the coming weeks in order to be give ourselves the best chance.”

Burnley FC Women’s full list of scheduled fixtures up until the end of the year can be found below, with further games set to be confirmed in due course.

September

Sunday 20th September - Sunderland AFC Ladies (A)

Sunday 27th September - Huddersfield Town Women (H)

Wednesday 30th September - (H) - Kick-off 7:45pm

October

Sunday 4th October - Middlesbrough Women FC (A)

Sunday 11th October - Hull City Ladies (H)

Sunday 18th October - Loughborough Foxes (A)

Sunday 25th October - Stoke City FC Women (H)

November

Sunday 1st November - Derby County FC Women (A)

Sunday 8th November - West Bromwich Albion Women (H)

Sunday 22nd November - Sheffield FC Women (A)

December

Sunday 6th December - Nottingham Forest Women FC (H)

All fixtures are subject to change and kick-off is at 2pm unless stated otherwise.

Burnley FC Women home fixtures take place at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena, 16 Well Street, Padiham, Burnley, BB12 8LE. The club will be in touch in due course regarding supporters attending.