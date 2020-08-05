Skip to site footer
VOTE OPEN: Goal Of The Season

20 Hours ago

VOTE NOW | GOAL OF THE SEASON 2019/20

10 nominees for the 2019/20 Goal of the Season award. Who gets your vote? Have your say at burnleyfc.com/goal1920

As we reflect on another memorable Premier League campaign for the Clarets, here's a look back at some of the unbelievable strikes available to vote on as your goal of the season.

View the nominees, above, vote for your highlight below, and the winner will be announced as part of the Burnley FC annual Player Awards, streamed exclusively 'live' and free on Clarets Player on Sunday 9th August at 8pm!

Voting closes at 4pm on Friday 7th August.

    Join us 'live' on Clarets Player on Sunday, 9th August at 8pm to see who wins your vote,in addition to the other prestigious prizes up for grabs at the 2019/2020 Player Awards, in association with Bowland Brewery.

    For full details on the big night, click the link below for more info.

    2019/2020 Players Awards

     


    Club News

    PLAYER AWARDS NIGHT: Watch Online This Sunday

    18 Hours ago

    It’s been a historic season in more ways than one, so join us online to celebrate our annual awards evening.

    Read full article

    Club News

    2019/20 Season Review: Part 3

    4 August 2020

    All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

    Read full article

    Club News

    2019/20 Season Review: Part 2

    4 August 2020

    All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

    Read full article

    Club News

    2019/20 Season Review: Part 1

    3 August 2020

    All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

    Read full article

