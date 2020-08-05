VOTE OPEN: Goal Of The Season

As we reflect on another memorable Premier League campaign for the Clarets, here's a look back at some of the unbelievable strikes available to vote on as your goal of the season.

View the nominees, above, vote for your highlight below, and the winner will be announced as part of the Burnley FC annual Player Awards, streamed exclusively 'live' and free on Clarets Player on Sunday 9th August at 8pm!

Voting closes at 4pm on Friday 7th August.

Your Name Your Email Address Your goal of the season -- Select an option -- GOAL A | Barnes v Wolves GOAL B | Hendrick v Brighton GOAL C | Rodriguez v Chelsea GOAL D | Pieters v Peterborough GOAL E | Rodriguez v Man Utd GOAL F | Vydra v Southampton GOAL G | McNeil v Bournemouth GOAL H | Rodriguez v Liverpool GOAL I | Wood v Norwich GOAL J | Wood v Brighton Submit vote

Join us 'live' on Clarets Player on Sunday, 9th August at 8pm to see who wins your vote,in addition to the other prestigious prizes up for grabs at the 2019/2020 Player Awards, in association with Bowland Brewery.

For full details on the big night, click the link below for more info.

2019/2020 Players Awards