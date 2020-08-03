Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

12 Hours ago

It's been a long time since supporters could come down to Turf Moor.

We are delighted to now welcome people back to join us for a sit down meal, surrounded by Clarets memorabilia, for a limited time only in our exclusive Trophy Room Restaurant.

The restaurant, which is located in the Dr Iven Suite, will open its doors from Friday 7th August and will have our award-winning team of chefs serve contemporary dishes, using the finest local ingredients.

Adults can enjoy a delicious three course meal for only £20pp, with season tickets holders being eligible for a 25% discount. You can also bring your kids along for half price!

Table booking times in the restaurant are available from 6:30pm - 8:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Wednesday evenings for the Eat Out To Help Out scheme

You can find the Trophy Room Restaurant on the first floor of the Bob Lord stand, which can be accessed via the main entrance of the club. There is also a lift available to the make the restaurant fully accessible.

This is a rare opportunity to dine in one of our most exclusive rooms here at Turf Moor that isn't normally open to the public, so book now to avoid disappointment! 

To make a booking, please call our reservations team on 01282 700008. Alternatively click on the link below to fill out our online booking enquiry form below and a member of the catering team will call you back.

COVID-19 UPDATE:

Tables will be socially distanced and in line with government advice we ask that bookings come from no more than one household or social bubble. Parties from more than 1 household can be seated on tables next to each other in the restaurant.

BOOKING ENQUIRY FORM

Please note:

  • Bookings are essential - dining times will start from 6:30pm running until 8:30pm
  • If the line is busy, please leave a message and we will call you back
  • Tables will be socially distanced so we ask that bookings come from no more than two households with a maximum party number of 10 people
  • Guests will be asked to register on arrival to comply with track and trace advice
  • A fully stocked bar is available with full table service.
  • The 25% season ticket holder discount will be applied to food only. This cannot be used in conjunction with the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 1

5 Hours ago

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

Read full article

Club News

VOTE: Player Of The Year

31 July 2020

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one and now’s your chance to pick your top Burnley player of 2019/20.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Looking For Clear Run

30 July 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hopes his injury concerns are behind him after ending the season back in the Clarets’ line-up.

Read full article

Club News

Mee Extends Turf Moor Stay

30 July 2020

Captain Ben Mee is to extend his stay to beyond a decade at Turf Moor in a major boost for the Clarets.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

2019/20 Season Review: Part 1

5 Hours ago

All week, we reflect on the longest of seasons, which brought highs and lows along the way.

Read full article

Club News

VOTE: Player Of The Year

31 July 2020

It’s been a historic season in more ways than one and now’s your chance to pick your top Burnley player of 2019/20.

Read full article

Club News

JBG Looking For Clear Run

30 July 2020

Johann Berg Gudmundsson hopes his injury concerns are behind him after ending the season back in the Clarets’ line-up.

Read full article

Club News

VACANCY: Safety and Security Manager

30 July 2020

Burnley Football Club is currently recruiting for a Safety and Security Manager.

Read full article

View more