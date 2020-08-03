BOOK NOW: Trophy Room Restaurant

It's been a long time since supporters could come down to Turf Moor.

We are delighted to now welcome people back to join us for a sit down meal, surrounded by Clarets memorabilia, for a limited time only in our exclusive Trophy Room Restaurant.

The restaurant, which is located in the Dr Iven Suite, will open its doors from Friday 7th August and will have our award-winning team of chefs serve contemporary dishes, using the finest local ingredients.

Adults can enjoy a delicious three course meal for only £20pp, with season tickets holders being eligible for a 25% discount. You can also bring your kids along for half price!

Table booking times in the restaurant are available from 6:30pm - 8:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as Wednesday evenings for the Eat Out To Help Out scheme.

You can find the Trophy Room Restaurant on the first floor of the Bob Lord stand, which can be accessed via the main entrance of the club. There is also a lift available to the make the restaurant fully accessible.

This is a rare opportunity to dine in one of our most exclusive rooms here at Turf Moor that isn't normally open to the public, so book now to avoid disappointment!

To make a booking, please call our reservations team on 01282 700008. Alternatively click on the link below to fill out our online booking enquiry form below and a member of the catering team will call you back.

COVID-19 UPDATE:

Tables will be socially distanced and in line with government advice we ask that bookings come from no more than one household or social bubble. Parties from more than 1 household can be seated on tables next to each other in the restaurant.

