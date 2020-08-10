Skip to site footer
Club News

REPLAY: Player of the Year Awards

8 Hours ago

PLAYER AWARDS 2019/20 | 'LIVE' SHOW

Join us for our virtual Player Awards 2019/20 show, where we crown this season's LoveBet Player of the Year. In association with Bowland Brewery.

Sunday night saw the live streaming of the first ever virtual Player of the Year awards.

This year’s event, originally planned for a glittering event for over 800 fans in a specially erected marquee at Turf Moor, had to be abandoned in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the club held the awards online, awarding the main honours, which included

Player of the Year

Players’ Player of the Year

Goal of the Season

Top Goalscorer

Centurion Awards

Youth Team Player of the Yar

Women’s Player of the Year

A repeat of this 65-minute event, which includes a video review of the 2019/20 Premier League season, can now be viewed using the link above.


