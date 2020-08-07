Pope Nominated For Premier League Player of the Season

Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope has received a prestigious nomination for the Premier League Player of the Year.

Pope, who will face his Turf Moor peers in Sunday’s club awards night, is one of seven high-profile names shortlisted for the EA Sports Player of the Season, which goes to the public vote this morning (Friday).

The Burnley number one – the only goalkeeper in the list – was within one clean sheet of landing the Golden Glove, with 15 shut-outs helping Burnley achieve a second top 10 finish in three seasons.

However, he has beaten eventual Golden Glove winner, Manchester City’s Ederson, to make the annual player vote, where he faces stiff competition from Liverpool trio Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, Leicester City striker and golden boot winner Jamie Vardy and former Claret Danny Ings, who has had a terrific season at Southampton.

Voting closes on 6pm Monday 10th August, with the winner being announced at 10am on Sunday 16th August.