EVENTS: Join Us For Parent's Day Bank Holiday Lunch

We were disappointed to have to cancel both our Mother’s Day and Father’s Day lunches, so we are hosting a Parent’s Day lunch on Bank Holiday Monday (31st August 2020)!

Join us at Turf Moor in the James Hargreaves suite, where guests can enjoy a delicious three course lunch for only £10 per person, in line with the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Table reservation times are available from 12pm - 1.30pm.

To make a booking, please call the team on 01282 700008. Alternatively, you can book below with our online enquiry form.

BOOK NOW

COVID-19 UPDATE:

Tables will be socially distanced and in line with government advice we ask that bookings come from no more than one household or social bubble. Parties from more than 1 household can be seated on tables next to each other.