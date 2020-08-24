Clarets Keeper Starts Season With Northern Ireland

Clarets keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been included in Northern Ireland’s squad for their up-coming Nations League ties against Romania and Norway.

Peacock-Farrell, who last week signed a new, extended contract at Turf Moor, is part of 26-man party named by new national team boss Ian Baraclough.

The Burnley man has been Northern Ireland’s first-choice keeper in recent games and has been capped 13 times by his country.

Northern Ireland are in League B Group 1 of the Nations League tournament, with Austria the fourth team in their group.

Baraclough’s side begin their campaign in Bucharest against Romania on Friday, 4 September before returning to Belfast to take on Norway at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park on Monday, 7 September.

Both games, the first under Baraclough since he replaced Michael O’Neill as manager, will be played behind closed doors.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Michael McGovern, Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Trevor Carson.

Defenders: Jonny Evans, Craig Cathcart, Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, Conor McLaughlin, Jamal Lewis, Michael Smith, Tom Flanagan.

Midfielders: Steven Davis, Niall McGinn, Corry Evans, Paddy McNair, George Saville, Gavin Whyte, Jordan Jones, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Kennedy, Joel Cooper.

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty, Josh Magennis, Conor Washington, Liam Boyce, Shayne Lavery.