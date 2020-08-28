Skip to site footer
Club News

Bank Holiday Closed

11 Hours ago

Please note that the Clarets Store, Ticket Office and Main Reception will be closed through the bank holiday weekend, including Monday 31st August.

  • The Ticket Office will reopen on Tuesday 1st September, 10am until 3pm
  • The Clarets Store @ Turf Moor will reopen on Tuesday 1st September, 10am until 4pm
  • Main reception will reopen on Tuesday 1st September, 10am until 4pm

We apologise for any incovenience but phone lines will also not be available over the bank holiday weekend.

Bookings for the Parent's Day lunch are unaffected by the bank holiday closure.

The online store will still however be open for you to pre-order your 2020/2021 home kit

PRE-ORDER HOME KIT

UMBRO20202583.jpg


