Stay Home And Stay Safe

The Clarets’ squad has been coming together to support the NHS in the short and long term as they team up to back the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League and NHS have joined forces to re-iterate the ‘stay at home’ message over the Easter bank holiday weekend, with self-isolation key to limiting the spread of the potentially fatal virus.

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has delivered the message – which will be available across all the club’s social media platforms – on behalf of the Clarets.

He says: “Our goal right now is to save lives by staying at home.

“This is serious. Remember, we all have to play our part to stop the spread of coronavirus.

“So, this bank holiday weekend, please don’t socialise outdoors or visit family or friends.

“Don’t let the side down! We are one team.”

Collectively, players across the Premier League – led at Turf Moor by Clarets captain Ben Mee – have united under the #PlayersTogether banner to donate to a fund set up specifically to “help those fighting for us on the NHS frontline.”

Mee explained: “Initially Jordan Henderson (Liverpool’s captain) contacted us and since then we have come together and wanted to do something really positive.

“We think it’s a great time to show togetherness and to do something positive and really good to help out and support those in need.

“It’s an opportunity for lads to really make a big difference and we are all looking to make a big contribution.”

The efforts of the players at Burnley and across the top flight will be a big boost to frontline NHS workers at the heart of a crisis which brought football to a half over a month ago.

When it’s all over and the sport can safely resume in front of supporters, the Clarets are planning a special match-day to thank and show their appreciation to NHS staff.

And Burnley midfielder Jack Cork is looking forward to that day – whenever it may be.

“Football is the last thing everyone is worried about at the moment,” he said.

“But it will be a great feeling for everyone to get back on the football pitch and to have a chance in front of all the fans for everyone to be able to say thank-you to any NHS workers on a day like that.

“It would be great for everyone to be able to give them a round of applause and just say a big thank-you for what they’ve been doing for the last few months.”