Club News

SHOP: Home And Away Kits Added To BOGOF Offer

8 Hours ago

The current season's home and away shirts have now been added to the buy one get one free promotion!

These are already half price, so you can get one of each, one for you and a loved one or gift two for the price of one.

PA-50987264low res.jpg

Other offers we currently have online:

  • BOGOF mix and match tops and Guess Who
  • BOGOF 19/20 home and away shirts
  • Over half price LANX Dixon black brogue shoes

These are all included with FREE delivery on all UK orders!

SHOP NOW

Please note: This offer only applies to our short sleeve items in this range and personalisation has been suspended due to the current restrictions in place.  


Related articles

Club News

All Points West!

8 Hours ago

It might be lockdown, but Ashley Westwood is keeping busy.

Read full article

Match Previews

PREVIEW: Burnley v Manchester United

11 Hours ago

The Clarets are set to welcome reigning Premier League champions Manchester United at Turf Moor this weekend.

Read full article

Club News

Stay Home And Stay Safe

12 Hours ago

The Clarets’ squad has been coming together to support the NHS in the short and long term as they team up to back the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

Club News

Pedal Power!

8 April 2020

Charlie Taylor has been clocking up the miles as he looks to stay in shape ahead of a hoped-for resumption of the Premier League.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Club Help: Stay Home And Stay Well - Part 2

8 April 2020

These are testing times for everyone as we all try to do our bit to deal with and fight the threat of coronavirus.

Read full article

View more