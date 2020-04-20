Skip to site footer
PROMOTION 2000: Vote For Your Goal Of The Season

8 Hours ago

PROMOTION 2000 | Vote For Your Goal Of The Season

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Clarets’ 1999/00 promotion season, that saw them return to the First Division. In celebration of this great achievement, the club is asking all Clarets fans, young and old, to vote for their goal of the season. Vote now at burnleyfc.com/GOAL2000

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Clarets’ 1999/00 promotion season, that saw them return to the First Division.

In celebration of this great achievement, we are asking all Clarets fans, young and old, to vote for their goal of the season. The likes of Andy Payton, Paul Cook and Glen Little, all feature with some memorable goals in the list of 10 nominees.

We plan to announce the winner on Wednesday 6th May, marking 20 years to the day that Burnley secured promotion with a 1-2 win over Scunthorpe United.

Who gets your vote? Watch the goals in the video above and then vote in the poll below.

 

 

 


