GAME ON: New Clarets FIFA 20 Fan Tournament Announced

Burnley FC's Esports team have put together a tournament for fans to challenge each other on FIFA 20 and also identify future players for next season of Esports.

Registration for a new FIFA FAN Tournament is now open to all FIFA 20 players on both XBOX and Playstation platforms.

The tournament will be run over the next 10 weeks and will have 5 rounds of competition. Each round will see players taking part in a Swiss Style League format which will determine the top 32 players on each platfrom. These top players will then qualify for the final stage of the round which will be a double elimination.

By the end of the tournament there will be 5 winners on each platfrom from each round who will each win the following prizes:

Presentation of a signed shirt by a first team player at a home match (date TBC)

An invitation to take part in the Official Burnley Esports Team Photo

An invitation to represent Burnley FC and compete in next seasons FIFA Global Series as part of the Burnley FC Esports Team

Coaching from our current Esports players.

If you are a serious gamer or would just like to take part as a bit of fun, click on the following link for more information and register before midnight on Sunday 19th April. The tournament will start on Monday 20th April.

Registration / More Info

Players must be UK based and aged 16+