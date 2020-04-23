ESPORTS: McNeil v Franceschi in Fifa Invitational 2nd Round

Watch Dwight represent the Clarets at 3:45pm today!

Dwight McNeil beat West Ham's Ryan Fredericks in the first round of the ePremier League Invitational on Tuesday to progress through to round two, to take on lead singer from the band You Me at Six, and Arsenal superfan Josh Francheschi.

Dwight's match will take place at 3.45pm today: join us and watch live on YouTube.

Or, to watch the whole ePL Invitational games today visit the: Sky Sports Football YouTube channel at 12noon

The Clarets winger will be looking to progress through the competition with the Quarter Finals, Semi-Finals and Grand-Final set to be played from Friday and over the weekend.

Matches on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 will feature 18 minutes of play time, with both sides utilising 85-rated squads, and extra-time and penalties used to settle games which end in a draw.

The tournament final will feature in a live show on Sky Sports on Saturday 25th April, with the prize fund being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

The semi-finals and final will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 3pm on Saturday 25th April.

Here are the details of the updated results: