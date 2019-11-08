Skip to site footer
Woods Looking To Clip The Owls' Wings

Youth team host Sheffield Wednesday this weekend at Barnfield Training Centre

14 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk’s side are back on home turf for the first time in just under a month, as they host Sheffield Wednesday in the U18 Professional Development League at the Barnfield Training Centre.

And young Clarets midfielder Ben Woods is looking forward to playing back at home soil as the in-form side look to keep the good performances going.

Woods said: “It’s nice to be back at home. Sheffield Wednesday won it last year so they will be a strong opposition.

“We played they’re under 17s recently and they weren’t too bad, so hopefully, if we play how we are playing then we can continue that against them, because we have to play well if we want to win, and if we do that then hopefully we will get the three points and carry on our run.

“When you’ve got any type of form you always want to keep it going for as long as you can.

Woods penalty congratulations.JPG

“Like the under 23s, I know they are only drawing but they are still undefeated at this point in the season, which is brilliant, so hopefully we can keep our winning form going too.”

Five wins from the last seven has seen Philliskirk’s young guns move up the table, having also got games in hand on all opponents above them.

Woods added: “We just need to keep going and keep winning.

“Everyone’s scoring, we are not just relying on the strikers, that’s a proper team. It is like first team mentality, everyone’s chipping in, everyone’s helping out.”

The match is kicking off at 11am at the Barnfield Training Centre. Live updates will be available throughout the match on Twitter.


