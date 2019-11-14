Skip to site footer
Win A Unique Piece of Burnley FC Art

2 Hours ago

A unique piece of art featuring Sean Dyche is to be auctioned off for charity.

The image of the Burnley manager was created by local artist Pat Mellow, using cuttings taken from past editions of the club’s official matchday programme, Turf.

Entitled ‘The Seven Year Hitch’ and taking over a month to produce, the piece was commissioned by the club’s media department for a feature in ‘Turf’ to coincide with Dyche’s seven-year anniversary a Clarets boss, last month.

Colne-based artist Pat, who has previously created similar images of some of his favourite Burnley players, said: “I had a huge collection of Burnley programmes sat there doing nothing and started to wonder how I could use them.

“The aim is to get something of the character in there and the common perception of Sean is that he’s hard as nails and eats gravel, but I thought this particular image was interesting because there’s a hint of a smile in the picture that shows he’s got a dry sense of humour.

“With all of them, I am trying to pay homage to the person and Sean’s love for the club – and vice versa – marks him out as someone special.”

Dyche artwork.jpg

The original image, signed by both the Burnley manager and artist and professionally framed and mounted (68cm x 61cm), is now being auctioned off, with the winner having the opportunity to collect the piece in person following a VIP guided tour of the Barnfield Training centre, a chance to watch a training session and lunch with the manager, for two people.

All proceeds from the charity auction will be split between Sean’s chosen charity, Kidney Research UK, and a Go Fund me website for eight-year-old Daniel MacNaughton, the son of Dublin-based DJ Scott MacNaughton, who was a close friend of Pat’s and who tragically died recently, aged 45.

The auction is now underway and to enter, simply send an email with your name, contact number and highest bid to programme@burnleyfc.com

There are no restrictions to how many bids you can make and at the end of each day, the highest current bid will be posted on the club’s website and social media channels.

The auction ends at 4pm on Tuesday, November 19.

A time-lapse video of the making of the print, is available to view at https://patmellow.wordpress.com/

Pat’s Go Fund Me site can be reached at gofundme.com/f/the-scott-macnaughton-memorial-trust

Pat also aims to sell a limited number of prints through his website, to boost the Go Fund me total.

GAFFER IMAGE.jpg

A close-up of the original artwork

 


