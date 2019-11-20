Turf Sleepout Raises Over £23,000

On Friday evening 65 fundraisers spent the night pitch side at Turf Moor to raise funds for homelessness across the region, raising over £23,000 in the process.

Officially supported by LancsLive, the annual Turf Sleepout event aims to raise funds for Burnley FC in the Community, homelessness charity Emmaus Burnley and SafeNet Domestic Abuse Service for Jane’s Place.

Fans and businesses from across Lancashire including VEKA, Burnley Council, BBC Radio Lancashire, O2 Communications and Tesco Burnley took part in the event.

Donning warm layers and with only cardboard and a sleeping bag for comfort, leaders from each charity offered fundraisers an insight into each organisation’s work, supporting homeless people in the region.

Neil Hart, Chief Executive Officer of BFCitC, said: “I am delighted with the incredible support we received for this year’s Turf Sleepout. We were joined by a fantastic number of fundraisers on the evening, more than last year, and there was a real community spirit and camaraderie on the evening.

“The Turf Sleepout aims to raise both funds and awareness of the important issue of homelessness and we’re delighted so many people joined us in our mission on a cold November night.”

Funds raised from the event will be split equally between Burnley FC in the Community, Emmaus Burnley and SafeNet Domestic Abuse Service.

You can contribute to the ongoing fundraising for the Turf Sleepout event here.