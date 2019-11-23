Townson: We'll Look To Put It Right Going Forward

Youth team assistant manager John Townson admits his side must be more clinical in-front of goal, after a dominant second-half display yesterday in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Despite the Clarets falling behind 15 minutes in, Burnley controlled the remainder of the match, at the Barnfield Training Centre.

Winger Chris Conn-Clarke equalised for the home side, before Mitch George, Joe McGynn and the trialist forward had great opportunities to find the net.

And Townson confessed it was encouraging to see a much improved performance from last week's defeat at Sheffield United and important the young Clarets didn't lose the game.

The former Accrington Stanley coach said:“We weren’t great first half, which we need to address but I thought the second half performance was really excellent, we played on the front foot, moved the ball quickly and created numerous chances.

“We do feel we should’ve won the game today but of course no one means to miss chances.

“It’s a good sign we’re creating them, and we’ll look to put that right going forward.

“A real positive to take was that, in a very similar situation against Sheffield Wednesday a couple of weeks ago when we were also dominating in the second half, we weren’t organised behind the ball and got done with a ‘sucker punch’.

“It’s something we’ve looked at recently and it’s a step forward that we we’re defensively solid behind the ball and though we feel we should’ve won it; we didn’t lose the game today.”