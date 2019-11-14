TICKETS: Blackburn Rovers U23s v Burnley U23s

The Clarets have received 500 tickets for their Premier League Cup group fixture at Blackburn Rovers on Friday 29th November.

Tickets for the fixture at Ewood Park (KO 1pm) will go on sale from Friday 22nd November to Burnley season-ticket holders, with away supporters to be housed in the Bryan Douglas Darwen End.

Tickets will be available to buy online or in person at the Turf Moor ticket office.

Prices: adults £3; 65 and over £1; under-18s £1.

The final day for online sales is Tuesday 26th November at 12noon. We will not post any tickets after this date. The final sales date is Thursday 28th November at 5pm.

The Clarets’ U23s and Rovers are both unbeaten in the competition so far, with Blackburn topping Group G with two wins.

Burnley have drawn their opening two games to sit second in the group, which also includes Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough.