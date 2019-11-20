PREVIEW: Burnley FC Women v Sheffield FC Women

This Sunday Burnley FC Women are back in action at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena as they welcome Sheffield FC Women.

The Claret Women have been on a positive run of late, suffering their only defeat in the league earlier in the month to Nottingham Forest Women.

Since then, the team secured a spot in the FA Women’s Challenge Cup semi-final, so will be looking to pick up another positive result at the weekend.

Sheffield have endured a tougher campaign, with one win over Hull City Ladies in seven games played. However, the side will be looking to turn things around under manager Graham Abercrombie, newly appointed this season.

At the game Burnley FC Women are proud to be celebrating Stonewall’s Rainbow Laces campaign. Taking place from Friday 22 November to Sunday 8 December, Rainbow Laces shows support for the LGBT+ community.

With 4 in 10 LGBT people finding sport unwelcoming, everybody at Burnley FC Women is proud to support the campaign and believe sport has an amazing power to bring people together and make everyone feel welcome.

Burnley FC Women players will don rainbow laces for the game and captains from both teams will wear rainbow armbands on the day.

Burnley FC Women are proud to stand alongside Stonewall in promoting equality and diversity.

Kick-off is 2pm on Sunday 24th November and the game will take place at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena, 16 Well Street, Padiham, Burnley, BB12 8LE. Entrance is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s.