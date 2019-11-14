Scouting Vacancies

Job Vacancies:

1. Volunteer Scouts

2. Part-time Paid Scouts

Remuneration + benefits: Training for the role (internal and external training)

Contract type:

1. Voluntary Agreement: Must be available to volunteer at weekends and evenings

2. Part-Time Paid Scouts: Flexible. Must be available to work at weekends and evenings where required

Location: Barnfield Training Centre, Stockbridge Drive, Padiham, Burnley. BB12 8UA.

Closing Date: Friday 20 December 2019

Interview Date: New Year 2020

Burnley Football Club is an established Premier League Club that prides itself on playing a key role in the local community and investing in local people.

Burnley Academy is aspiring in the forthcoming season to reach Category 1 elite status under EPPP Youth Development rules.

The state-of-the-art training facility and academy programme provides an outstanding environment to develop both players and people.

The Academy is seeking enthusiastic and self-motivated individuals to support the Regional Scouting Co-ordinators in the North West to deliver the strategy of the Recruitment department in either a voluntary capacity or part-time paid role.



These roles will involve working closely with the Head of Local Recruitment, Regional Co-ordinators and other Scouts from the local recruitment network to help identify talent in the age-range of 6-16 years old.

Person Specification

Requirements:

FA Level 1 in Talent ID Course (this is free and online): Essential

Reliable with excellent personal and communication skills: Essential

Commitment to scouting and finding the best players in their area: Essential

A good understanding of local grassroots football in Lancashire or West Yorkshire: Desirable

FA Safeguarding Certificate (providing proof of certification): Desirable

Applicants will need to have a flexible approach to work and be able to work evenings, weekends and match days as required.

You will require a full, valid UK driving licence and access to a suitable vehicle.

Please apply by downloading and completing the job application form.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD APPLICATION FORM

Burnley Football Club no longer accept CV’s.

Burnley Football Club is committed to safeguarding children and young people and is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community. Successful applicants will be subject to an Enhanced Criminal Record Check (DBS).



*Please note only candidates selected for interview will be notified.