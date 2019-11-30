Report: Leeds United U18s 0 Burnley U18s 1

Tony Philliskirk’s side bounced back from a three-match win-less run, with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United.

Winger Chris Conn-Clarke’s 28th minute strike was the only difference between the two sides, on a crisp morning at United’s Thorp Arch training ground.

Burnley started the brighter side early on and came close, as Conn-Clarke saw a close range effort blocked.

Striker Joe McGlynn then saw an effort fizz just wide of the post, following a good attacking build-up.

But the dominant early start paid off, as the visitors took the lead.

The lively Rhys Fenlon broke down the right, before picking out the in-form Conn-Clarke, who saw his first strike saved, before slotting home the rebound.

United came close from a free-kick and a corner, but the Clarets defence did well to keep the home side at bay and go into the break with the lead, in particular Edon Pruti who put a couple of key blocks to deny opportunities on goal.

After an action-packed first half, it was a very much quieter second half.

Despite a couple of chances from Leeds, Conn-Clarke came close to striking again, as his free-kick sailed just wide of the post.

Midfielder Dylan Moonan made way just after the hour mark, after picking up a knock, which saw Sam Unwin introduced.

Although United had a few opportunities to draw level in the second half, Burnley held on for all three points at Leeds’ HQ.

BURNLEY: Calderbank-Park, Connolly, Rooney, Pruti, Rain, Woods, Moonan (Unwin 62), Conn-Clarke, Fenlon, McGlynn, George.

Subs: Waller, Chima, Eastmond.