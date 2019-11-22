Rain: We Just Need To Get Back To Playing The Burnley Way

Tony Philliskirk’s U18 side host Nottingham Forest this weekend and defender Matty Rain believes it’s important for the side to return to winning ways.

The Clarets were in fine form, winning five of their previous nine games, before suffering successive defeats in their last two games against both Sheffield Wednesday and United.

But left-back Rain admits his side must not get too down with the results and bounce back this weekend with a good performance and result, against Forest at the Barnfield Training Centre.

The former Liverpool youngster said: “It (good form) has slipped away from us a bit recently, so it would be nice to get back on track with a win this weekend against Nottingham Forest.

“It’s important to get back to winning ways, like before when we won five of our last seven.

“But every team has a little blip at some point in the season, so we will be looking to bounce back from the past two defeats and start playing the Burnley way again.

“We just need to get back to doing what we do as a Burnley team and just doing the basics well, not trying to over complicate things.

“The last two games, we haven’t done the simple things well and it’s hurt us in the end.

“Hopefully we can take away their strengths tomorrow, impose our game and get all three points.”

Forest currently sit second in the table and are unbeaten in their last four, with three wins and a draw.

However, Forest have played three more games than Burnley, who currently sit on 11 matches played, with the majority played 13 or 14.

The match kicks off at 12:00pm tomorrow afternoon, rather than the usual 11:00am.

Live updates will be available on Twitter (@Burnleyofficial), followed by report and reaction.