Mee And Taylor Visit Leisure Box

Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor paid a surprise visit to Burnley FC in the Community’s Leisure Box facility in Brierfield this week.

The Clarets duo headed to the facility to check out how the charity are using the space to deliver their Premier League Primary Stars programme.

The programme, which uses the appeal of the Premier League and professional football clubs to inspire children to learn across maths, English, PE and PSHE, is now delivered by Burnley FC in the Community in 35 schools locally.

It was the first time the pair have visited the Leisure Box which opened its doors in March 2019 and has been visited over 29,000 times since. The players toured the main area if the three-floor centre and checked out the physical activities that children from Blacko Primary School were enjoying on the indoor 4G pitch, the sports hall and the 18-line climbing area.

Captain Ben Mee said: “It’s a fantastic facility and the kids are enjoying it! I think the kids will really benefit from it.”

“We try to come out as much as we can and we enjoy seeing people in the community. Seeing the kids with a smile on their faces is always nice!”

Brianne Turner, Head of Primary School Engagement at Burnley FC in the Community said: “We have lots of schools in the area that don’t have their own outside space or have really small halls. So, we have schools every day coming to use the Leisure Box and carrying out their PE lessons.

“You can see it when they walk in and they see the space, it’s that awe and wonder moment. The look on their faces shows what they get out of it.”

Kate Richards, Headteacher at Blacko Primary School said: “The children loved seeing the footballers! They were so excited and inspired by meeting them.”

Thousands of children from across Burnley and the surrounding areas are now benefitting from Burnley FC in the Community’s delivery of the Premier League Primary Stars programme. Specialist coaches provide high quality provision ranging from full day in-school sessions to after school sports clubs.

The Leisure Box is Burnley FC in the Community’s multi-million-pound community leisure facility, based in Brierfield. As well as an indoor 4G pitch, sports hall and 18 line climbing area, the centre encompasses a kids’ play area, dance studio, cricket lanes and classrooms.

If you are a headteacher or a PE lead at a local primary school and you would like to see how your school could benefit from the Primary Stars programme, please contact Brianne Turner on b.turner@burnleyfc.com.

To find out more about the Leisure Box, please visit www.theleisurebox.org.