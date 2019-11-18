Skip to site footer
McNeil Is LoveBet Player Of The Month

Winger tops supporters' poll to win October prize

1 Hour ago

Dwight McNeil is the Clarets’ LoveBet Player of the Month for October.

The teenage winger topped a poll of supporters’ votes to win the prize for the first time this season.

McNeil helped the Clarets start the month with a vital 1-0 win over Everton and also scored his first goal of the season in a 4-2 defeat to Chelsea.

And his performance against the Blues and another top-four side in Leicester City helped earn him the award for a second time since breaking into the Clarets’ starting line-up on a regular basis at the start of 2019.

McNeil Barnes.jpg

“I’m delighted to have been chosen by the fans and I’d like to thank everyone who voted for me,” said McNeil, who is currently on international duty with England’s Under-21s.

“It’s a fantastic award to win and caps a good start to the season for me and the team.

“I think we strung together some decent performances in October and after a disappointing start to November, the win over West Ham was us back to our best.

“Hopefully we can keep it going after the break.”

McNeil has been an ever-present for the Clarets so far this season and after creating Chris Wood’s goal in the 3-0 win over West Ham has more assists than any other teenager in the Premier League from the start of the 2018/19 season.

One of the supporters who voted for McNeil via the club’s media channels will be selected at random to present the LoveBet award to the wideman – who will be 20 this coming Friday – before Burnley’s home Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday 30th November.


