McGlynn: It Gives Me Confidence

Striker Joe McGlynn confessed his delight, after putting a five-match run without a goal, to an end this afternoon, with a brace against AFC Fylde.

The U23s ran out 3-1 winners over the National League side, in the quarterfinals of the Lancashire Senior Cup, at the Barnfield Training Centre.

With 17-year old McGlynn opening the scoring with a lovely finish just before the break, before grabbing a second just five minutes into the second half.

And the first-year scholar admitted his disappointment had come to an end this afternoon, with his last competitive goal coming against Cardiff City for the U18s.

“First of all, I’m just happy to score, I think I’ve gone five games without a goal, so it was nice to put that one to bed today”, smiled McGlynn.

“We played quite a few games last week and I didn’t manage to get in a goal in any of them as well.

“So, I was a bit disappointed about that, but to get two goals today has lifted me massively and gives me confidence going into the next games.”

The youth team trio of McGlynn, Ne-Jai Tucker and Lewis Richardson have proved to play a key part this season in the U23s.

And McGlynn, who grabbed his first goal for Scotland U18s last month, believes the three are not just there to ‘make up the numbers’, with the youngsters starting on a regular basis for the development squad.

The striker said: “I feel like we definitely aren’t just here to make up numbers, we’re there on merit and it’s showing.

“We all had to prove that we are good enough to play for the 23s and I feel like we have all taken the opportunity with both hands and gone for it.

“It’s nice for all three of us, obviously Rico (Richardson) is away with England this week, so he wasn’t involved, but it’s good to see three U18s starting regularly for the 23s.”

Despite chalking two goals to his name, McGlynn admitted it was a tough encounter against a Fylde side with a large amount of football league experience.

Former Watford and Bradford City winger Mark Yeates started out on the left, with former Clarets and ex-Grimsby defender Alex Whitmore in defence, with ex-Fleetwood striker Nick Haughton up-front.

“Today was quite hard to be honest, they had a fairly experienced side, who are bigger and stronger than me.

“But although we struggled in the first-half a bit, the second half we improved a lot.

“When I play with the 18s its easier for me to sort of push the defenders away and I feel a lot stronger than them, whereas with the 23s it’s not always that easy up against 6ft 3in centre-backs, that have football league experience, but all in all it was a good win in the end and were buzzing to be through”, said McGlynn.