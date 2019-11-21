Skip to site footer
badge - Link to home

Club News

MATCH GUIDE: Watford v Burnley

10 Hours ago

Information for all supporters travelling to Vicarage Road ahead of Saturday's game (23rd November) against Watford:

TRAVELLING TO VICARAGE ROAD

Due to industrial action by the RMT Trade Union, London Northwestern Railway will be running a reduced service on Saturdays in November and December. This means that fewer trains will be running and some routes may not be served.

If you’re travelling to the game this Saturday, please plan ahead. Trains will be extremely busy and will run to an amended timetable.

Timetables will be uploaded into journey planners 2-3 days before each Saturday, so please continue to check your train times.

Find out more.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles open 90 minutes before kick off. In order to meet our security obligations, we advise that supporters arrive no later than 45 minutes before kick-off to avoid any potential delays.

All supporters will be searched prior to entry into the ground.

SMOKING

Vicarage Road is completely smoke-free. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

FOOD AND DRINK

Hot food, snacks and drinks:

  • Sausage bap £5
  • Bacon bap £5
  • Sausage roll £4
  • Vegan sausage roll £4
  • Hot pies £5
  • Crisps £2
  • Chocolate bars £2
  • Cold drinks £2.50
  • Coffee / tea £3

BOTTLES AND FLASKS

Plastic bottles are allowed into the stadium. All bottles will be opened to check contents before entry. Bottle tops will be able to remain on any drinks that are taken into the stadium. Flasks are discouraged and contents will also be checked before entry.

FLAGS AND BANNERS

Flags and banners are not allowed inside the stadium, unless express permission has been granted by the operations manager.

AWAY SUPPORTERS PUBS 

The officially designated ‘away’ pub is The Oddfellows, 14 Fearnley Street, WD18 0RD.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS

Please contact yourvoice@watfordfc.com or call 01923 496000 and select option 0.

 

More information, including how to get there and stadium entry guidelines, can be found here.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Dyche: Taylor Deal Adds To Inner Strength

6 Hours ago

Sean Dyche wants to maintain the Clarets’ inner strength after securing the services of Charlie Taylor on a new long-term deal.

Read full article

Club News

Pope 'Still Improving'

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche believes Nick Pope will carrying on getting better after earning his first England start.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Us Play On Prime

10 Hours ago

Two of our fixtures will be available to watch on Amazon Prime for free*

Read full article

Community

PREVIEW: Burnley FC Women v Sheffield FC Women

20 November 2019

This Sunday Burnley FC Women are back in action at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena as they welcome Sheffield FC Women.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Dyche: Taylor Deal Adds To Inner Strength

6 Hours ago

Sean Dyche wants to maintain the Clarets’ inner strength after securing the services of Charlie Taylor on a new long-term deal.

Read full article

Club News

Pope 'Still Improving'

7 Hours ago

Sean Dyche believes Nick Pope will carrying on getting better after earning his first England start.

Read full article

Club News

Watch Us Play On Prime

10 Hours ago

Two of our fixtures will be available to watch on Amazon Prime for free*

Read full article

Club News

Award a Claret!

10 Hours ago

Read full article

View more