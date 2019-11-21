MATCH GUIDE: Watford v Burnley

Information for all supporters travelling to Vicarage Road ahead of Saturday's game (23rd November) against Watford:

TRAVELLING TO VICARAGE ROAD

Due to industrial action by the RMT Trade Union, London Northwestern Railway will be running a reduced service on Saturdays in November and December. This means that fewer trains will be running and some routes may not be served.

If you’re travelling to the game this Saturday, please plan ahead. Trains will be extremely busy and will run to an amended timetable.

Timetables will be uploaded into journey planners 2-3 days before each Saturday, so please continue to check your train times.

TURNSTILES

Turnstiles open 90 minutes before kick off. In order to meet our security obligations, we advise that supporters arrive no later than 45 minutes before kick-off to avoid any potential delays.

All supporters will be searched prior to entry into the ground.

SMOKING

Vicarage Road is completely smoke-free. Smoking (including electronic cigarettes) is prohibited in ALL areas.

FOOD AND DRINK

Hot food, snacks and drinks:

Sausage bap £5

Bacon bap £5

Sausage roll £4

Vegan sausage roll £4

Hot pies £5

Crisps £2

Chocolate bars £2

Cold drinks £2.50

Coffee / tea £3

BOTTLES AND FLASKS

Plastic bottles are allowed into the stadium. All bottles will be opened to check contents before entry. Bottle tops will be able to remain on any drinks that are taken into the stadium. Flasks are discouraged and contents will also be checked before entry.

FLAGS AND BANNERS

Flags and banners are not allowed inside the stadium, unless express permission has been granted by the operations manager.

AWAY SUPPORTERS PUBS

The officially designated ‘away’ pub is The Oddfellows, 14 Fearnley Street, WD18 0RD.

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS

Please contact yourvoice@watfordfc.com or call 01923 496000 and select option 0.

More information, including how to get there and stadium entry guidelines, can be found here.