Forest At Home For Burnley FC Women

14 Hours ago

On Sunday Burnley FC Women welcome Nottingham Forest Women to Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena.

The Clarets are enjoying a strong campaign, currently sitting second in the table, six points behind leaders Sunderland - but with two games in hand. A run of postponed games and cup commitments has resulted in the team being without a league fixture since mid-October, so the team are looking forward to being back in action.

The visitors take fourth position in the league and the thirteen times Nottinghamshire FA Women’s County Cup winners will prove a tough fixture for Burnley as they look to make it a second consecutive month unbeaten.

Burnley FC Women First Team Manager, Matt Bee said: “Obviously, it has been a number of weeks without a game so we will be lacking a bit of match sharpness and intensity for this weekend. It is important that we adapt to the game situation and retain our discipline and structure.

“Forest will be a huge test; they are in good form and are a club that are targeting success. The infrastructure that they have in place in terms of the women’s game, they are leading the way in this division and that is something to be admired.”

Kick-off is 2pm on Sunday 10th November and the game will take place at Padiham FC’s Ruby Civil Arena, 16 Well Street, Padiham, Burnley, BB12 8LE.

Entrance is £3 for adults and £1 for under 16s.


