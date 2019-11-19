Skip to site footer
FA Youth Cup Date Confirmed

Clarets thrid-round tie with Curzon confirmed for 17th December

14 Hours ago

Tony Philliskirk's U18 side will take on Curzon Ashton at the Tameside Stadium on Tuesday 17th December, in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

Curzon have beat Blackpool and Oldham Athletic on their way to the third round of the competition, to set up a clash with the Clarets.

The game will kick off at 7:45pm, at Curzon's Tameside Stadium, which is home to Burnley's U23s.

The Clarets, who enter the competition in the third-round, fell to defeat last season in their opening FA Youth Cup fixture, after Oxford United were victorious in a penalty shoot-out at Turf Moor, following a 1-1 draw.

Admission prices:

Adults £5

Concessions £2


