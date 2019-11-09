Dyche: The Eyes Were Alive

Sean Dyche felt his players proved their resilience after bouncing back to winning ways against West Ham.

The Clarets were looking for a pick-me-up going into the international break, following the poor display at Sheffield United last weekend, which made it three defeats in the spin.

And it was a perfect response as goals from Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood – both celebrating signing new contracts this week, were on target in a 3-0 hammering of the Hammers.

“People soon forget you know. We had one bad performance last weekend, when we were miles off,” mused Dyche.

“The players knew they had fallen below the mark; they didn’t need telling from me, but we’ve actually been going quite well this season and I’ve enjoyed what we’ve been trying to achieve.



“You don’t let one performance force you to over-think everything else and today we were right back on it.

“From the very beginning of the game the body language and intent was there and everyone was winning their battles all over the pitch.

“We could have had more, bit don’t get me wrong, 3-0 is a very healthy scoreline and a difficult one to achieve in the Premier League.

“The eyes were alive and the belief was back in the performance and over a season that’s what will count.

“We’ll all take a lucky one or a scruffy one now and again, but you want to perform in games and that was a performance worthy of winning a game.”

Barnes made it five for the season with a close-range finish from James Tarkowski’s knock-down in the 11th minute.

Strike partner Wood joined him on that tally just before the interval with a smart finish – having previously had a goal chalked out for offside.

And Hammers goalkeeper Roberto Jimenez gifted Burnley a third nine minutes after the break, when his attempted punch to clear an Ashley Westwood corner ended up in his own net.

Dyche, who made three changes, restoring Wood to the strike force and playing full backs Charlie Taylor and Phil Bardsley, added: “I made a few changes today and that was tough on the players going out because I have a lot of respect for them.

“That’s my job and I thought long and hard about that because we have a strong collective here, so when you do make changes you want them, to perform – and they did!”

Dyche also had words of praise for teenager Dwight McNeil, who put in a second successive man-of-the-match display at Turf Moor.

Along with his team-mates, the winger had a miserable afternoon at Bramall lane a week ago, when his day ended prematurely after being substituted.

But again Dyche was delighted after seeing the smiles return to the 19-year-old’s face.

He said: “Dwight had a very difficult game last weekend, but he’s bounced out of that with a very good performance today.

“His resilience will grow for games like last weekend. He was a long way off, but I try to trust people and give them a chance and he’s performed again today.

“He continues to learn and adapt and part of his development will be having a tough one and seeing if you can go again.

“I told him this week I’d kick him somewhere if he didn’t start smiling a bit more. I think he’s enjoying his football and that’s the main thing for me.”